RSU 9 superintendent announces retirement

FARMINGTON - The superintendent of Regional School Unit 9, Thomas Ward, announced his retirement this week after 41 years in the field of education.

Ward graduated from Mt. Blue himself in 1972, pursuing a career in the realm of education after drawing inspiration from the teachers and administration around him.

"I always loved my principals. I learned a lot from them. They were always very people oriented. They showed me that if you treat people fairly and with respect, and if you support your staff and believe in them, they will turn that around and be a positive influence on the students. That has remained my philosophy throughout the years," Ward said.

Of the 41 years, Ward has spent 21 of them with RSU 9. Other districts have included RSU 10, SAD 21 and SAD 35. Ward has worn many hats over the years, ranging from coach to assistant principal to his final position of RSU 9 superintendent which he accepted in 2013.

In the five years Ward has worked for RSU 9 he has been involved in a number of changes in staff, curriculum and creating new opportunities for the students such as an international exchange program.

"Every decision I've made has been fueled by what is best for the kids. They keep me energized and I will miss that immensely," Ward said.

Specifically, Ward has been a huge advocate for students who struggle with the school setting, creating a Day Treatment program to meet the needs of students who require extra attention. Ward grew up living in extreme poverty, and was the first in his family to go on to college.

"I've always tried to work hard for the students who are living in poverty, who are struggling or have discipline problems ... I've always tried to get to the bottom of what is really going on for them. The times that I have had to discipline a student, even if I had to suspend them, they've left my office feeling better about their future," he said.

At age 63, Ward said he is ready for a less stressful job. Ward said 37 years in administration didn't exactly help his stress levels, and in fact had a negative impact on his health according to his doctors.

"It's a real hit in the head when your doctors tell you you have Stage 3 Kidney Disease," Ward said.

Ward has battled high blood calcium for 40 years, but things have gotten worse with his demanding position. Ward's doctors have encouraged him to find something more relaxing to do in order to slow down the disease.

"I want to thank everyone for the tremendous support they have shown through all of this- through the budget, and now with my retirement. I am overwhelmingly appreciative. This has always been a great district and will continue to be long after I'm gone," Ward said.

"I assure you that I will always bleed blue and gold," Ward wrote in his retirement letter to the district.

The school board will begin the process of searching for Ward's replacement at their January meeting. Even with a six month notice, the timeline is tight, Ward said.