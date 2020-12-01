RSU 9 Superintendent resigns

FARMINGTON - Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve resigned Tuesday evening with a majority acceptance from the Board of Directors. She served in the position for the last two and a half years and was the superintendent of RSU 16 in Poland for five years prior.

The notice comes following a vote of no confidence issued four weeks ago by members of the Mt. Blue Education Association. Of the roughly 500 RSU 9 staff members, 360 agreed that they had lost confidence in Meserve's ability to lead the district. The vote called on board members to take immediate action. The association expressed frustration when their call to action was met with several weeks of problem solving and suggestions of resolving the issues using conflict resolution professionals.

Board members will be finalizing the details of Meserve's resignation and the transition of leadership in the upcoming weeks.