RSU 9 budget approved

Voters in the Regional School Unit 9 towns approved a $38.19 million budget Tuesday, by a combined vote of 2,454 in favor to 1,917 opposed.

Towns reporting results for the Regional School Unit 9 budget vote included Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Weld and Wilton.

Question 1 validated the proposed $38.19 million budget while Question 2 approved the accompanying $466,000 adult education budget.

Chesterville

Question 1 - 117 yes, 192 no

Question 2 - 138 yes, 164 no

Farmington

Question 1 - 1068 yes, 649 no

Question 2 - 1095 yes, 605 no

Industry

Question 1 - 128 yes, 103 no

Question 2 - 140 yes, 89 no

New Sharon

Question 1 - 187 yes, 236 no

Question 2 - 200 yes, 218 no

New Vineyard

Question 1 - 84 yes, 112 no

Question 2 - 87 yes, 106 no

Starks

Question 1 - 90 yes, 59 no

Question 2 - 80 yes, 67 no

Temple

Question 1 - 101 yes, 75 no

Question 2 - 114 yes, 61 no

Vienna

Question 1 - 115 yes, 78 no

Question 2 - 122 yes, 70 no

Weld

Question 1 - 81 yes, 96 no

Question 2 - 95 yes, 78 no

Wilton

Question 1 - 483 yes, 317 no

Question 2 - 501 yes, 381 no

Total

Question 1 - 2454 yes, 1917 no

Question 2 - 2572 yes, 1839 no

RSU 9's proposed $38,186,924 budget represents a roughly $1.06 million increase over the current fiscal year, or 2.86 percent. Despite the proposed increase in expenditures, the 10 towns that make up RSU 9 would see a decrease in the average local assessments of 1.93 percent. This is due to increases in the district's state subsidy allotment tied to student enrollment, increased funding for cost centers such as system administration and Foster Career and Technical Education Center and additional money relating to the district joining a regional service center last year.