RSU 9 unanimously approves hiring of new superintendent

FARMINGTON - The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors met Thursday night to announce the hiring of the new RSU 9 superintendent to replace Dr. Tom Ward who will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Tina Meserve accepted the position of superintendent after being unanimously approved by board members. She spoke briefly to the audience of board members, RSU 9 staff and community members. Meserve is a graduate of Mt. Blue High School and has worked for the last five years as superintendent of RSU 16 in Poland. She is being hired with a salary of $125,000 and is scheduled to begin July 1.

"There were many life lessons learned in the hallways of Mt. Blue that have followed me throughout my career. Those small moments have all led to this big moment, and changed the very trajectory of where I was heading," Meserve said. "I'm thrilled to be returning to this place that has meant so much to me over the years."

Meserve's husband, Jeff Meserve, will be retiring this year after 38 years of teaching.

"I want to compliment the school board, the search committee and the evaluation committee on an outstanding job throughout the whole process. You have brought to RSU 9 one of the rising stars of education in the state of Maine," Dr. Tom Ward said.

Prior to serving as superintendent for RSU 16, Meserve spent one year as assistant superintendent, four years as the curriculum coordinator for the Augusta School Department and nine years as a literacy specialist for MSAD 52. Meserve began her career with teaching elementary school for MSAD 36 as well as RSU 9. She received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Maine in Orono before going on to get her Masters in Education, also from UMaine.