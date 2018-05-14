RSU 9 vote on $35.5 million budget is Tuesday

Residents of all 10 towns will go to the polls Tuesday, May 15, to cast ballots on the $35.5 million budget for Regional School Unit 9 set at last week's district-wide budget meeting.

At that May 7 meeting, more than 350 residents approved the $35,547,403 budget recommended by the school board. That budget, representing an increase of $1.9 million over the current fiscal year or 5.68 percent, includes a number of new teaching and support positions, including an additional Cascade Brook School teacher for Grade 3, relating to class size, increasing part-time positions to bring American Sign Language and science teaching positions at the MBHS to full-time, an accountant in the business office and a part-time nursing position.

It also includes funds for the Pathways for All Learners program, which would use specialized personnel to assist two cohorts of students: a grade K-2 group and a grade 3-5 group. The 16 students in the combined groups would qualify through their apparent inability to regulate their own behavior - examples previously provided by teachers and administrators include physical and verbal aggression towards staff and students, threats of self-harm, destroying class equipment and forcing their peers to leave the classroom. Administrators foresee rotating students in and out of the PALs program as necessary, utilizing a Board Certified Behavior Analyst, a social worker, two teachers and six Ed Techs to staff the program.

Also included in the budget is $288,000 in funds donated by Richard Bjorn to benefit the Foster Career & Technical Education Center. Those funds are included in the Career & Technical Education budget, where they will pay for program improvements such as expanding Composites to a full-time course, creating a pre-engineering course and an introductory program to Foster Tech for 8th graders and underclassmen.

In total, not including Bjorn's donation and some other miscellaneous funds, the budget would be funded by roughly $13.3 million from local town assessments and $21 million from the state allocation, an increase of $750,000.

The proposed budget would result in a 6.25 percent increase in local assessments. Specifically, Chesterville would see a $116,428 increase to $1.05 million, or 12.4 percent; Farmington would see a $248,819 increase to $4.77 million, or 5.5 percent; Industry would see a $104,147 increase to $924,000, or 12.7 percent; New Sharon would see a $48,311 increase to $1.05 million, or 4.8 percent; New Vineyard would see a $42,515 increase to $743,000, or 6.1 percent; Starks would see an $83,029 increase to $463,000, or 21.8 percent; Temple would see a $6,129 increase to $425,000, or 1.5 percent; Vienna would see a $36,470 increase to $722,000, or 5.3 percent; Weld would see a $60,815 increase to $524,000, or 13.1 percent; and Wilton would see a $46,227 increase to $2.82 million, or 1.7 percent.

At tomorrow's validation referendum, voters will be asked to either validate the budget with a 'yes' vote or reject it with a 'no' vote. Poll times vary from town to town, and are set by the town clerks.

Poll times for the May 15 vote are:

Chesterville - 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Industry - 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Vineyard - 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Temple - 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Weld - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Farmington - 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New Sharon - 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Starks - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vienna - 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wilton - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.