With all towns reporting, RSU 9 budget passes

With all 10 towns reporting, the $37.1 million budget approved by voters at the May 28 meeting has passed, taking roughly two-thirds of the vote.

Chesterville and New Vineyard both voted against validating the budget, which represents an increase of $1.58 million or 4.44 percent over the current fiscal year, with the other eight towns voting in favor. The total vote was 909 in favor and 445 opposed.

A second question, asking if voters wished to continue holding budget validation referendums, easily passed in every town.

###

Results for the Regional School Unit 9 budget validation will be posted here as towns report their vote totals. A 'yes' vote will validate the $37.1 million budget approved at the May 28 meeting, while a 'no' vote will reject it, effectively restarting the process.

The budget includes an increase of $1.58 million or 4.44 percent over the current fiscal year. The projected local tax impact would be an increase of $36,050, or .27 percent over the entire district.

Question 1 addresses the 2019-20 budget. Question 2, a recurring item that appears every three years per state law, asks whether voters wish to continue holding budget validation referendums.

Town results:

Chesterville - Question 1 - 45 yes, 65 no

Chesterville - Question 2 - 64 yes, 43 no

Farmington - Question 1 - 355 yes, 115 no

Farmington - Question 2 - 307 yes, 152 no

Industry - Question 1 - 39 yes, 20 no

Industry - Question 2 - 41 yes, 16 no

New Sharon - Question 1 - 81 yes, 61 no

New Sharon - Question 2 - 92 yes, 48 no

New Vineyard - Question 1 - 13 yes, 28 no

New Vineyard - Question 2 - 22 yes, 18 no

Starks - Question 1 - 50 yes, 5 no

Starks - Question 2 - 44 yes, 10 no

Temple - Question 1 - 37 yes, 21 no

Temple - Question 2 - 40 yes, 18 no

Vienna - Question 1 - 31 yes, 12 no

Vienna - Question 2 - 26 yes, 16 no

Weld - Question 1 - 28 yes, 16 no

Weld - Question 2 - 36 yes, 6 no

Wilton - Question 1 - 230 yes, 102 no

Wilton - Question 2 - 209 yes, 115 no

Total - Question 1 - 909 yes, 445 no

Total - Question 2 - 881 yes, 442 no