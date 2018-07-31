RSU9 taking a closer look at PBE

FARMINGTON - Regional School Unit 9 board members gathered Monday night for an informational presentation on the Proficiency Based Education learning model that was adopted by the district last August.

Superintendent Tina Meserve and Curriculum Coordinator Laura Columbia conducted the meeting, which had the specific goal of informing board members on the complex issue and answering questions they had about PBE.

Roughly 30 audience members attended the meeting to observe the presentation, though public comment and questions are being reserved for next week's Tuesday meeting. Anyone interested in attending that meeting is asked to register to give a better idea of required space. The public forum will be held from roughly 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be organized into three portions- a short presentation, a break away information gathering session and a question and answer. Following the meeting, Meserve said all of the comments, questions and opinions will be taken into consideration before a recommendation is made to the board.

Last month, Maine lawmakers rolled back requirements that were established in 2012, requiring all school districts to show that students mastered eight content areas before being eligible for a diploma. Now it is up to individual districts to choose a method.

Had the law remained in place, this fall's freshman class would be the first required to show proficiency in English, math, science and technology, social studies, health and physical education, visual and performing arts, world languages and career and education development, rather than earning credits with coursework for a degree. The PBE model includes a 1 through 4 grading system, replacing the A through F system traditionally used.

"What a diploma has meant in the past hasn't been clear," Meserve said. "Effort had counted as grades, but those days are over."

Meserve used the example of students earning points simply for being prepared for the day, or for writing their name on a paper. That system of grading brought inflation, she said, which PBE aims to correct.

"PBE has a noble goal: we believe every citizen should know hot o read, write and compute. Certain standards are non-negotiable," she said.

Meserve stressed that PBE should not be confused with a Proficiency Based Diploma. The diploma was the law, she said, but was not the learning and education of the kids. PBE encourages students to strive for better simply because they have the drive to do so, not because the classmate next to them got a higher grade, Columbia added.

While the A-F and 1-4 systems differ drastically when it comes to day to day assessments, Columbia said the bigger issue at stake is training teachers how to accurately and consistently give those assessments, regardless of the model chosen. More consistent and available rubrics, a broader scope of potential score and greater, clearer opportunities for students to reach the top score are just some of the areas that Columbia and the curriculum team will be focusing on this year.

"A 0-100 scale won't help or hurt the students. A 1-4 scale won't help or hurt the students. What will [help or hurt the students] is what we are doing in the classroom," Meserve said.

The state has offered little to no resources for districts to make the decision between the two models, and implemented the law during summer vacation- when most teachers are not on the clock. A decision will be made before the Aug. 27 staff start date and administrators will have two days to offer training before students begin on Aug. 29.

"They've changed the law without any details. The time frame and process are troubling and it's putting schools, staff and communities in a difficult position to make decisions," Meserve said. "But we all have the same goal here."

The district will be hosting a PBE Community Forum on Tuesday, August 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Mt. Blue Campus. The goal is to discuss the education for district students and to gather input from stakeholders, including students, parents, teachers, and community members. regarding the next steps for PBE in RSU9.