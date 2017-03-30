Rumford man arrested after foot chase at Wilton CareerCenter

WILTON - A Livermore man was arrested Wednesday, after police say he assaulted a CareerCenter employee and a Wilton Police Department officer.

According to WPD Officer Ethan Keyes, police responded to the Wilton CareerCenter on Route 2 & 4 after receiving a report of two female caseworkers having an issue with an individual. That man, Matthew Harrup, 24 of Rumford, had reportedly become upset after he not able to attend a meeting in the CareerCenter, Keyes said.

Keyes saw Harrup walking along the road as he arrived at the CareerCenter, with the Rumford man allegedly refusing commands to stop and shoving one of the caseworkers as he ran past her. Keyes pursued Harrup on foot.

"We ended up in a foot chase around the building," Keyes said. Harrup continued to refuse commands to stop, the officer noted.

Keyes caught up with Harrup, with the Rumford man continuing to "actively resist arrest." At one point, Keyes said, Harrup attempted to take Keyes' gun from its holster, placing a hand on the weapon. Keyes was able to gain control of Harrup and got him away from his gun, the officer said.

Harrup was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors: two counts of assault and one count of failing to submit to arrest. He sustained minor facial injuries in the scuffle and was treated by NorthStar EMS prior to being transported to Franklin County Detention Center.