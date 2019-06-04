Rumford man pleads guilty to manslaughter

FARMINGTON - A Rumford man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday, for his role in a 2018 crash on a Weld road that resulted in the death of a Dixfield man. He received a 10-year, partially-suspended prison sentence.

Ethyn Buotte, 19 of Rumford, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge, a Class A felony, as part of an arranged plea that resulted in the dismissal of operating under the influence resulting in a death, a Class B felony. That plea included a 10-year prison sentence, with the unsuspended portion to be capped at a maximum of three years.

The crash occurred on May 31, 2018 on the West Side Road in Weld, with state police being dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:38 p.m. A 2005 Toyota Corolla lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree. Griffyn Smith, 19 of Dixfield, one of the vehicle's two passengers, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that Buotte admitted to being the operator of the Corolla at the time of the crash.

A law enforcement reconstruction of the crash concluded that the Corolla was traveling at 71 mph when the crash occurred. That section of the West Side Road is posted at 35 mph.

According to the state's sentencing memorandum, Buotte had been drinking alcohol, with a blood alcohol level of .138 percent. The legal limit for drivers ages 21 and up is .08 percent, while the limit for younger drivers is zero percent. A urine test later tested positive for Hydrocodone, a painkiller.

The state asked for the maximum unsuspended portion allowable under the plea arranged, three years, while the defense asked for a shorter jail sentence.