Rumford man sentenced for cane assault

FARMINGTON - A Rumford man pleaded no contest to an aggravated assault charge in Franklin County Superior Court Tuesday, receiving a partially-suspended, four-year sentence after he struck a woman with a cane.

Ronald Tarckini, 66 of Rumford, was previously indicted by the Franklin County Grand Jury on one count of elevated aggravated assault, a Class B felony, as well as an associated misdemeanor, refusing to submit to arrest or detention. A no contest plea is treated as a guilty plea by the court for the purposes of sentencing, but the defendant is not required to admit to the charge.

Jay police were called to a residence on Barker Street in Jay at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2017 after receiving a report of a disturbance. There, officers discovered a female resident with a severe laceration to her head, covered in blood. The woman told police that she'd been struck in the head with a cane by Tarckini, and that she might have blacked out. She was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar EMS.

Tarckini had reportedly locked himself in a bedroom and refused to come out. Officers from JPD, as well as those assisting from other nearby town departments, eventually forced entry into the room and arrested him.

As part of the arranged sentence, Tarckini pleaded no contest to the felony, while the misdemeanor was dismissed.

The sentence is for four years, with all but 264 days suspended, followed by four years of probation. The immediate component of that sentence matches the time that Tarckini has already served in jail. Conditions of Tarckini's release include no contact with the victim, that he take all medications as prescribed, and that he not enter Franklin County.