Rumford man sentenced on heroin trafficking plea

FARMINGTON - A Rumford man pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin Thursday, receiving an eight-year, partially-suspended sentence for his role in an alleged heroin distribution ring operating in western Maine.

Logan White, 28 of Rumford, pleaded guilty to the illegal importation of scheduled drugs, a Class C felony, and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, a Class B felony, in court Thursday. As part of the arranged plea three aggravated trafficking charges and a conspiracy charge were dismissed.

White was one of multiple individuals charged in conjunction with an April 26, 2016 vehicle search in Auburn, in which Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents executed a search warrant on a blue 2003 Volkswagen Jetta belonging to Lauren Leonard, 24, then of Industry, having previously confirmed via "surveillance and covert investigation" that the vehicle would be returning to Maine with a supply of heroin. MDEA agents and Maine State Police searched the vehicle after it returned to the state and pulled into an Auburn gas station. A total of 188 bags of heroin, each containing a single dose and totaling roughly 20 grams, was allegedly located in the vehicle.

According to the arrest affidavit, Leonard cooperated with MDEA agents and provided details about the alleged importation of heroin from Connecticut to Maine. White, also then of Industry, was Leonard's boyfriend at that time and Leonard said that both individuals would use and sell heroin. White had been at the Industry residence, police believed, but had left after Leonard had indicated to him via text that she had been stopped by police.

White was located in a mobile home in Wilton the next day, April 27. He was transported to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office building and subsequently admitted to selling heroin and intending to sell the heroin allegedly brought into the state by Leonard. White reportedly admitted to selling heroin in the towns of Rumford, Peru, Dixfield, Farmington, Wilton, Industry and Madison, as well as using it himself.

White was sentenced to eight years on the trafficking charge, with all but 29 months of that sentence to be suspended. He was sentenced to two years on the illegal importation charge, concurrent to the trafficking sentence.

White also has an alleged probation violation pending out of Oxford County. The underlying drug-related conspiracy conviction out of that county resulted in White receiving a five-year, partially-suspended sentence. If a jail or prison sentence should result out of the Oxford County probation violation, that sentence would be served consecutively to the Franklin County trafficking sentence, not concurrently.

White will face three years of probation upon his release. He will be required to pay $360 restitution to the MDEA for tests, as well as a $400 fine.