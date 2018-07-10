Rumford resident charged in fatal crash in Weld

WELD - A Rumford man has been charged with felony operating under the influence, relating to a fatal crash on the West Side Road on May 31.

Ethyn Buotte, 18 of Rumford, was arrested by Maine State Police Monday on the charge of aggravated operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs resulting in a death, a Class B felony. Additional charges are anticipated by state police.

According to Trooper Reid Bond, on May 31 at approximately 11:38 p.m., Trooper Andrew Hardy was dispatched to a vehicle crash on the West Side Road in Weld. A 2005 Toyota Corolla lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree. Griffyn Smith, 19 of Dixfield, one of the vehicle's passengers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bond said that Buotte was interviewed and admitted to being the operator of the Corolla at the time of the crash.

The crash was reconstructed by specialist Michael Pion, who concluded that the Corolla was traveling at 71 mph when the crash occurred. That section of the West Side Road is posted at 35 mph.

A blood sample was collected from Buotte after the crash. Bond said that the Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory in Augusta determined that Buotte's blood alcohol content was .138 percent grams per 100 mL of blood, with a margin of plus or minus .012 percent. The legal limit in Maine is .08 percent for a driver over the age of 21. For drivers under the age of 21, Maine has a zero tolerance policy and the legal limit is therefore 0 percent.

In addition to Smith, who was killed in the crash, Buotte and a 17-year-old passenger were both treated for non-life threatening injuries at Rumford Hospital.

Buotte was located by Bond and arrested Monday at his Rumford residence. He was transported to Franklin County Detention Center and later released on $2,500 cash bail.

Bond said that additional charges are anticipated.