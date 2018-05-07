Runners, walkers show support for home care, hospice service

FARMINGTON - Wearing bright t-shirts promoting causes, awareness, stories and - above all - loved ones, supporters of Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice packed Meetinghouse Park Sunday morning for the annual remembrance walk, to raise money for hospice patients that do no have adequate health insurance.

The Remembrance 5K run/walk is an annual event going on seven years in the Farmington area, an offshoot of the similar race in the Auburn area that began in 2009 thanks to the efforts of a local family. A local committee of volunteers helps set up the race with assistance from Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice. That organization has provided health, hospice and care management services over the past 50 years, making a point of not turning away people that need services due to an inability to pay.

To help cover the costs of services for those that lack insurance, individuals and teams raise money through donations. ACHN helps by providing water bottles, jackets and other incentives for teams, many of which are organized around the memory of someone they lost. Some teams take the remembrance a step further, and also seek to raise awareness about a specific issue or disease.

One of this year's new participants, and one of the largest teams, was the family of Addilyn Sophia Davis, who died in 2015 at the age of 4 due to Krabbe Disease, a rare central nervous system disease. The family is continuing to advocate for advance screening of the disease, which is treatable at a young age.

While the event was obviously designed to raise funds for people unable to pay for care, ACHN President Ken Albert said, it also provided a chance to share stories and honor people that had been lost within the community.

"This is about healing as well," Albert said Sunday.

The events are organized through a collaboration of ACHN, local committee volunteers and company sponsors. The local committee for the Farmington event consists of co-chairs Beckie Bowering and Sharon Cullenberg, along with members Katie Cassidy, Anissa Campbell-Allumbaugh, Tammy Viles, Cheryl Pike, Kaylie Lovejoy, Tricia Souther-Bowering, Jody Davenport, Natasha Donald, Wyatt Viles and Kelley Cullenberg, the race director.

"This group is phenomenal, they're a group of doers," John Martins, communications director, said Sunday. "They get a lot done every year."

The event's sponsors include Spectrum Healthcare Partners; Harvard Pilgrim Health Care; Maple Way Dental Care; Baxter Brewing Company; Bedard Pharmacy & Medical Supplies; Dignity Memorial/The Fortin Group; T & M Commercial Funding; Northeast Bank, Cullenberg Law Office and Callahan Construction.

Results for the event can he seen here: