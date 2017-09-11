Rural Life Festival celebrates local food, music and more

Events in Farmington and Jay this week will celebrate the culture of rural life, with four days worth of workshops, music, demonstrations and lots of local food.

The Catholic Rural Life Festival is a national event, with St. Rose in Jay and St. Joseph in Farmington hosting the region's gathering. There will be several special masses and prayer services held throughout the line up, focusing on the abundance and beauty of Franklin County.

Many of the activities revolve around food, such as a demonstration of wood fired rye bread, jam making and a workshop on fermentation. The documentary “Growing Local” will be shown outside at St. Joseph Parish Hall, and as part of the event's efforts to spread awareness on hunger in the area, money is being collected for several food pantries throughout the towns.

A quilt made by the Maine Mountain Quilters is being raffled off to raise money for the food pantries, tickets are $1 each or $5 for 6. The drawing will be held during Saturday night’s farm to table dinner.

“We’ve used the space at St. Joseph’s for so long, it was our way of giving back,” Quilter Fran Fowler said.

Fowler, along with about 40 other quilters, contributed to the project- each providing a square or helping with some aspect of it. The group has been meeting for more than 40 years in the basement of St. Joseph’s church. Aside from giving each other feedback and help with personal projects, the women are often working on quilts to donate to a variety of people and organizations.

“Comfort Quilts” are given to victims of house fires, the sick or elderly, and most recently, victims of the hurricanes in Tennessee and Florida. The group is still working on establishing connections for those donations, but more than 18 quilts are ready to be shipped.

