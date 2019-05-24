Russells Mills Road bridge closed for foreseeable future

FARMINGTON – A state-owned bridge that has been closed since mid Feb. is in the process of being assessed by the Maine Department of Transportation, according to MDOT bridge maintenance engineer Ben Foster.

The Russells Mills Road, which connects Route 43 and Clover Mill Road, includes a small bridge that crosses over Temple Stream. According to Foster, a plow truck hit one of the side rails of the bridge this winter.

“The quick option was to put up barriers, but with the load rating the weight of the barriers in addition to any vehicle that might be on the bridge exceeded the limit,” Foster said.

Foster said the bridge will remain closed for the foreseeable future until the planning department has time to evaluate and make a plan for the road. That process would include communication with the townspeople, he said, though there is no timeline as of now.

“If residents in that area want to express their wishes regarding that bridge, that would be welcome,” Town Manager Richard Davis said.

Davis said he realizes the closing of Russells Mills road puts pressure on the town to make improvements to Clover Mill Road, and that plans to do so are in the five year projection.