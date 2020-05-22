Saco man accused of hitting brother with hammer

RANGELEY - A Saco man was arrested earlier this week at a Rangeley residence, after he allegedly struck his brother with a hammer.

William Shackford Jr., 20 of Saco, has been charged with assault, a Class C felony, after police say he struck his brother in the back with a hammer.

According to an affidavit filed by Rangeley Police Department officer Tyler Fournier with the Franklin County court system, law enforcement received a report from dispatchers regarding a possible assault on the Bald Mountain Road at approximately 7:59 p.m. Tuesday evening. Fournier wrote that he arrived at the scene and was approached by the William Shackford's brother, who alleged that the two men had gotten into an altercation and that Shackford was intoxicated.

Fournier and members of U.S. Border Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. FCSO Chief Deputy Steve Lowell made contact with Shackford, Fournier said in the affidavit. Shackford's brother told police that he had been struck repeatedly with a hammer by Shackford. Fournier reported seeing bruising consistent with a hammer on multiple locations on the man's back. Shackford's brother also told police that Shackford had put his hands around his neck and had ripped off a necklace.

William Shackford was also interviewed, Fournier said. Following that interview, Shackford was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. The next day, the District Attorney's Office filed a complaint alleging the charge of felony assault against Shackford, a Class C felony. The allegation indicates that the state believes that Shackford "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly cause[d] bodily injury or offensive physical contact to [the complainant] with use of a dangerous weapon, a hammer."

Shackford was later released on personal recognizance, with conditions including no use or possession of alcohol, dangerous weapons or firearms as well as no contact with his brother.