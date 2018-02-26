Safe Places for Youth in Need community conversation: ‘An amazing response’

FARMINGTON - After receiving national attention from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a team of dedicated individuals have initiated a "100-day challenge" to address issues of homeless youth in Franklin County.

The Opening Doors campaign is the first federal strategic plan to address the problem, working to create a comprehensive response to prevent homelessness for all demographics, including youths, families and veterans. As part of this initiative, HUD and Opening Doors has nominated five rural communities across the U.S. to participate in a 100-Day Challenge to end youth homelessness. The five counties, including Franklin County, were identified based on past grant applications concerning the issue.

The challenge aims to bring fresh ideas to finding stable, healthy homes for area youth, and is being led by the Lewiston-based non-profit New Beginnings. A press release from New Beginnings in November reported that less than 1 percent of teens in Franklin County receive outreach services, compared to the national average of 8 percent.

"We want to reinvigorate the efforts here. It's not about reinventing the wheel, but working closer with the community to find a solution," New Beginnings Director Chris Bicknell said.

One of the first steps in reaching that goal was to create a team to focus in on the challenge, and collaborate on searching for possible solutions. The community leaders that make up Safe Places for Youth in Need include organizations such as the Mt. Blue Success and Innovation Center, Evergreen Behavioral Services, Fairbanks Union Presbyterian Church, Western Maine Homeless Outreach as well as others. The group recently hosted their first community forum which brought more than 50 people to the conversation.

"It was an amazing community response that included school personnel, law enforcement, clergy and a lot of interested residents," Bicknell said.

The event included an overview of area homelessness for youth, as well as statistics from the state and national levels. The group explained their efforts so far, answering questions about the challenge from community members.

The team has defined two goals to focus on: "Creating safe spaces, available 24 hours a day, for youth who are experiencing homelessness or who are in crisis," and "Creating a shared knowledge of the available resources for youth experiencing homelessness in Franklin County."

"A lot of homeless kids in rural areas of Maine end up in the shelters in Bangor, Augusta or Portland. They couch surf until they've burned all their bridges then head to the urban areas. But when they do that they lose their network, their connections and their supports. We want to figure out how to better serve them in their own communities, so that they don't lose all that. If we can create something that works here we can probably replicate it in other rural areas across the state," Bicknell said.

The event included a panel of youth who had lived experiences of homelessness. Bicknell said the next steps will be activating the network of support, reaching out to youth who need safe places and begin training host families.

Those looking to get involved, whether it be meeting a youth for a cup of coffee, opening the doors of your business as a warming center, or becoming a host family, can contact Chris Bicknell at chris@newbeginmaine.org.