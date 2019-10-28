Safe, traditional trick or treating provided by Wilton Police Department

WILTON - Witches, robots and superheroes can safely trick or treat the old fashion way this year thanks to the Wilton Police Department, first responders and local residents.

High Street will be blocked off from Fuller Street to the Weld Road on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with marked houses for kids to visit. All marked houses will be pre-approved by the WPD and provided with extra candy by Chief Heidi Wilcox. The annual event provides families and children with a safe area to gather and celebrate the spookiness of Halloween without any real life scares.

In addition to High Street, cars, fire trucks and police cruisers will be parked and decorated at Kineowatha Park for a Trunk or Treat. All participants will be vetted and pre-registered with the police prior to the event. Those interested in signing up to participate can contact the Wilton Public Safety Building at 645-4222 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All children, whether Wilton residents or not, are welcome. The event does not prohibit the usual, door-to-door trick or treating in other parts of town, but Trunk and Treat now draws hundreds of kids to High Street.