Safe Voices planning domestic violence summit on Sept. 27

FARMINGTON - With Franklin County domestic violence rates at a higher than average number for the state, organizers at Safe Voices are approaching the issue with an all-hands-on-deck attitude, calling for community members to take action by way of education.

The 2018 Domestic Violence Summit will take place on Sept. 27 on the University of Maine at Farmington campus and will aim to "Enhance the Safety Net" by providing workshops, discussion and trainings related to supporting those in domestically violent situations.

"We know, based on public health surveys, that Franklin County has a higher rate of reported domestic violent assault than the state average. We really want this to be an event that is helpful and useful to local communities," Safe Voices Community Educator and Youth Advocate Hillary D. Hooke said.

The education-based day of events is intended for anyone in the community who wants to better understand and support victims of domestic abuse.

"We hope that summit attendees leave with a strong sense of how they as individuals and in professional roles in the community can better support survivors or people experiencing domestic abuse," Hooke said. "The summit will be a place where we can all come together and start putting the pieces of the puzzle together."

A lead sponsor of the event is Franklin Savings Bank.

Francine Garland-Stark, the Director of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, will be giving the keynote address, which will explore how community response to incidents of domestic violence have changed over time in Maine, and what it might look like in the future.

In addition, four trainings will be offered through the summit, focusing on supporting survivors through their trauma, and creating cultures of accountability in our communities. Morning sessions will include “Domestic Violence: A Child's Perspective,” an exploration of how children are affected by the actions of a parent choosing to use abusive behaviors; and “Creating A Victim-centered Practice,” which will be a hands-on training focusing on practical ways healthcare providers, social workers and others can enhance their work with survivors of domestic violence.

Afternoon breakout sessions will focus on creating accountability around domestic violence, both for offenders and within our communities. Trainings will be “Offender accountability and behavior change,” focusing on the current methods and understanding of how to work with domestic violence perpetrators to change thought patterns and behaviors; and “What Would You Do? A real-world response to Domestic Violence,” which will focus on skills-building for successfully intervening to combat attitudes and behaviors that perpetuate domestic violence.

Registration for the 2018 Summit is currently open – tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite for $20 (student discount is available). Lunch will be provided. Email Hillary at hhooke@safevoices.org with any questions. The Safe Voices 24/7 helpline is 1-800-559-2927