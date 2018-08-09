Salem man arrested for criminal speeding, driving to endanger

SALEM TOWNSHIP - A local man was charged with criminal speeding and driving to endanger Wednesday, after he allegedly skidded into trees after encountering a Franklin County Sheriff's Office patrol.

According to information released by FCSO Chief Deputy Steve Lowell, Sgt. Nathan Bean was on routine patrol in Salem Township at approximately 7:34 p.m. when he clocked a vehicle at 98 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. As Bean turned on the vehicle, the operator reportedly attempted to turn into a driveway at a high speed. The vehicle failed to negotiate the turn and skidded into trees.

The operator was identified as Dakota Descheneaux, 24 of Salem Township. He was charged with misdemeanor criminal speeding and driving to endanger and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center.