Salem Township man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot health center staff

STRONG - A Freeman Township man was arrested Tuesday, after he allegedly called the Strong Area Health Center and threatened to shoot staff members.

Timothy Darnell, 41 of Freeman Township, was arrested my Maine State Police and charged with terrorizing, a Class C felony, after he allegedly threatened health center staff after they refused to fill a prescription.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by Maine State Police Trooper Andrew Hardy, police were dispatched to the health center at approximately 11:40 a.m. after the receiving a report that Darnell had called and threatened to shoot people in the center. Hardy, Franklin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Steve Lowell and other units responded to the health center. There, they learned that Darnell had called wanting to get a prescription filled and staff had refused. Darnell had then "screamed at them over the phone that he was going to come there and shoot everyone," Hardy wrote in the affidavit.

The health center shut down until Darnell could be located.

Police also learned that Darnell might go to Mt. Blue Drug in Farmington to get the prescription filled. The three Farmington units on duty responded to that area until the situation was resolved, according to Farmington Police Department Office Manager Bonnie Pomeroy.

FCSO and MSP units responded to Darnell's residence on the Gilkey Hill Road in Salem Township. At approximately 12:39 p.m., those units reported that Darnell's vehicle was in his driveway. Officers, including Hardy, responded to the residence and formed a perimeter. There, Hardy said he observed an emotional Darnell on his porch. Darnell left a few minutes later, walking across the lawn towards the woods. At that point, Hardy and other officers arrested Darnell without incident.

Darnell was arrested on a charge of terrorizing and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Bail was later set at $1,000 cash or $200 with a Maine Pretrial Service contract, with conditions to include not returning to the Strong Area Health Center. He was still at the jail as of Friday morning.