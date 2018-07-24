San Juan man arrested on Rangeley sexual assault complaint

RANGELEY - A San Juan man was arrested on the charge of gross sexual assault Saturday, after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her at a local residence.

Peter Michael Rocafort-Stravecky, 19 of San Juan, Puerto Rico, was charged with gross sexual assault, a Class B felony, by Rangeley police Saturday. The charge alleges that Rocafort-Stravecky "engage[d] in a sexual act" with a woman without her consent.

According to court documents, the woman came to the Franklin County Communications Center Friday afternoon and requested to make a sexual assault criminal complaint regarding an incident that allegedly occurred Wednesday morning. After determining that the alleged assault occurred at a Rangeley residence, Sgt. Jared Austin of the Rangeley Police Department spoke to the woman over the phone and then traveled to Farmington to meet her.

Meanwhile, the woman and an advocate from Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services went to Franklin Memorial Hospital for an examination. Austin and Franklin County Sheriff's Office Det. Ken Charles interviewed the woman and later interviewed Rocafort-Stravecky.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, the woman and Rocafort-Stravecky were at a gathering at which alcohol and marijuana were consumed. The woman told police that she was impaired and could not have provided Rocafort-Stravecky with consent. Rocafort-Stravecky told police that the two had sex but that it was consensual.

Rocafort-Stravecky was arrested early Saturday morning and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Monday, bail was set at $10,000 cash or $2,000 with a Maine Pre-Trial Services contract. Conditions of release would include no use or possession of drugs or alcohol and no contact with individuals associated with the case.