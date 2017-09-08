Sandy River Riders ATV Club needs volunteers

STRONG - The Sandy River Riders ATV Club have preserved the town of Strong's trails for more than 17 years. Thousands of enthusiasts each year traverse the trails on everything from four-wheelers to skis, enjoying more than 60 miles of well-kept terrain. In addition to allowing people to enjoy themselves, the trails contribute to the town's economy by bringing people to town.

In the club's prime, more than 150 members assisted the Sandy River Riders in one way or another. Today, that number is down to 35. With fewer club members it has become more difficult for the riders to continue to maintain the trails.

"The difficulty has been finding volunteers willing to work that don't get paid in monetary means," Club President John Evans said. "There's a real community benefit behind it, it's a huge privilege to enjoy recreation like this from your front door."

Strong Selectman Rodney Spiller has noticed a down tick in how willing volunteers have become over the past five years.

"We're trying to keep the things we have here in Strong, and the ATV trails are a big part of the attraction of the area," Spiller said. "As a town we can't lose anything that can bring people in."

Currently the club has land permits for the trails on all of the privately owned property, allowing passage while providing insurance through the state. Without these permits, the right of passage for riders and the insurance for the home owners in case of property damage would not exist.

The Sandy River Riders are looking for more volunteers to bolster their numbers and hope folks who tread their trails consider joining the cause. Those interested in volunteering at the club can call President John Evans at 207-491-3117.

The ATV club is holding trail repair and clean up on Oct. 2 and 7 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. On Oct. 7, the club hosts a meal for land owner appreciation and for the workers that helped.