Santa & company coming to town this Saturday

FARMINGTON - The holiday atmosphere will be out in force this Saturday as Santa and his crew set up shop in town for the first annual Santa Dash.

The day will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, with a special holiday book read aloud at Twice Sold Tales. Join to hear the story of how Santa got his reindeer, read by his better half- Mrs. Claus. Then meet the man himself- Santa- who will be hanging out at the Main Street bookstore.

After spending some time with the Clauses take a ride with Rex and Prince in their horse drawn wagon. Together these horses weigh almost 5,000 pounds, and will be dressed for the occasion in their holiday best. The team will bring children up Broadway where families are encouraged to drop off a toy donation at the Homestead Bakery. Toys will be gathered by the elves of the Children's Task Force and distributed to families in need. Rex and Prince will then make their way to the Farmington Public Library where kids can send some last minute requests to the North Pole for Christmas morning. End the day with a cup of hot cocoa and a cookie at the Downtown Press.

"Many families look forward to the traditional wagon ride and the opportunity to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus. This year’s route offers new stops as well as old," President of the Farmington Downtown Association Patty Haggan said. "Downtown Farmington is a magical place during the holidays and offers a true small town feel with all the traditions we love to share."

This event is sponsored by the Farmington Downtown Association.

Also on Saturday, on Front Street, the adult crowd will have the opportunity to watch It's a Wonderful Life on the big screen at Narrow Gauge Cinemas. Tickets will be $4 and will benefit the Franklin County Ecumenical Heating Fund. Free pizza will be available in the theater lobby. Times are still to be determined.

ECU HEAT is a major source of heating fuel for low-income applicants and is run by the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry. The program primarily consists of the $50 for HEAT program which allows qualifying low-income households to apply for a one-time delivery of heating fuel each season. Applicants contribute $50, with ECU HEAT providing enough additional funding to deliver either 100 gallons of oil, kerosene or propane, a ton of pellets or one cord of firewood. Applications are available at Western Maine Community Action, as well as local town offices and churches.

This fall, 230 fuel deliveries have been approved to qualifying applicants. According to Rev. Susan Crane, the program's coordinator, another 70 applications are on hold. ECU HEAT is entirely supported by donations from local individuals, businesses, churches and organizations.