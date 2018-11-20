SBA highlights Farmington for Small Business Saturday

FARMINGTON - Shoppers embarking on the holiday season will have the chance to show extra support for local business owners this weekend with Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24. The event has grown in popularity, with many small business owners across the country offering sales, deals and speciality products to celebrate the occasion.

Representatives from Maine's division of the Small Business Administration visited Farmington on Monday to show their own appreciation to local shop owners, many of whom utilize the organization's advising services. The meeting, conducted by Program Director Betty Gensel of the Women's Business Center at Coastal Enterprises Inc., included a tour of downtown with several businesses sharing their stories with the group.

"It seems like you have a very vibrant scene here. Anytime we talk about attracting workers and new people to an area we talk about a vibrant downtown. So when we see it happening it's important to highlight it," SBA District Director Amy Bassett said to the group.

Bassett was joined by representatives from SCORE - a Maine business mentoring organization- as well as Town Manager Richard Davis, Greater Franklin Development Council Program Coordinator Morgan Spencer and a representative of Senator Susan Collin's office.

Gensel said she visited more than 14 of the downtown businesses to help bring awareness to Small Business Saturday, several of which participated in the group's tour. Gensel said that a recent study showed 430 people coming to Farmington on a daily basis thanks to the local businesses. Many shop owners are finding creative ways to bring in more business, she said, such as renting out space in their own shops for other vendors, or offering month-by-month leases for "pop-up" shops and new business. Davis also highlighted the town's support with services such as revolving loans for entrepreneurs and interest-free loans for facade work.

"We cover the entire state, but we really want to focus on getting out to highlight small businesses in rural downtowns. It's helpful to us to tell our story by sharing what local businesses are doing. With a great town manager and businesses that use their local resources it really brings it all together- that's why we chose Farmington," Bassett said.