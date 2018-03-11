Franklin Countys First News

Scenes from Fire & Ice Festival

Posted by • March 11, 2018 •

FARMINGTON - After the recent addition of fresh snow, the 2018 Fire & Ice Festival brought families from around the area to enjoy sledding, movies, sleigh rides and activities organized by Narrow Gauge Cinemas and Franklin Savings Bank.

This year's event included some reliable favorites such as cookie decorating and horse drawn wagon rides, as well as some new additions like the hay bale maze and a trestle scavenger hunt.

The weekend event had a packed schedule, offering free movies, sled dog rides, s'more making, sledding and the popular Flying High Dogs demonstration with Maui, Chaos, Bullet and Mojo. The four border collies wowed the audience with their tricks of catching frisbees, doing back flips and showing off other talents with the help of audience members.

This event is free to the public and happens annually, weather dependent.

With the recent snowfall, the sledding hill at Big Sky Drive In & Grill was better than ever.

Sled dog showed off their skill, pulling excited families around Prescott Field.

The hay bale maze was a new addition to this year's line up- a substitute for the popular Tube Park that was not available due to lack of snow earlier in the week.

The free event is organized by Narrow Gauge Cinema's John Moore and Franklin Savings Bank's Anna Lyon. Here, the FSB mascot entertains audience members.

The Flying High Dogs demonstration drew a crowd, with a troop of four, talented border collies putting on their show of flips, tricks and great catches.

