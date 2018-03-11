Scenes from Fire & Ice Festival

FARMINGTON - After the recent addition of fresh snow, the 2018 Fire & Ice Festival brought families from around the area to enjoy sledding, movies, sleigh rides and activities organized by Narrow Gauge Cinemas and Franklin Savings Bank.

This year's event included some reliable favorites such as cookie decorating and horse drawn wagon rides, as well as some new additions like the hay bale maze and a trestle scavenger hunt.

The weekend event had a packed schedule, offering free movies, sled dog rides, s'more making, sledding and the popular Flying High Dogs demonstration with Maui, Chaos, Bullet and Mojo. The four border collies wowed the audience with their tricks of catching frisbees, doing back flips and showing off other talents with the help of audience members.

This event is free to the public and happens annually, weather dependent.