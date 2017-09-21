Scenes from Wednesday’s Market Show

FARMINGTON - The hard work of many 4-H members and young farmers drew a crowd to the barns of the Farmington Fair Wednesday, for the Youth Market Show & Sale.

After a meet and greet period, the show's judges awarded ribbons for animals raised throughout the 2017 season. Animals were then auctioned off, including steer, hogs, sheep, turkeys and hens, with the funds going toward their former owners. That money allows the young farmers to purchase supplies for next year's market animals or fund side projects, such as raising other animals.