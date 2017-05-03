School board approves $33.9 million budget

FARMINGTON - The school board passed a $33.9 million proposed budget for the Mt. Blue Regional School District at Tuesday's meeting, as directors discussed student needs, state revenue projections and the impact on local assessments.

If approved by the voters, the $33,897,272 budget would represent an increase of $1,148,163 over the current fiscal year, or 3.51 percent. Residents will set the budget at the May 31 budget meeting at the Mt. Blue Campus at 7 p.m., with a validation vote to follow on June 13. That referendum vote, held on the day of the statewide referendum, will also include a $317,833 district bond project.

At last week's budget meetings, directors voted to add approximately $600,000 into the budget, including additional half-time teaching positions at Mt. Blue Campus in the American Sign Language and Science programs, an Ed Tech II to staff the Academy Hill School Resource Room, two Ed Tech I positions to the Mt. Blue Campus for incoming middle school students, four social worker positions, expanding Mt. Blue Campus counseling positions relating to Foster Technology Center and the high school to full-time positions, and adding $175,000 to the Special Education Contingency account. A reduction approved by the board cut $10,000 out of the International Student Program. Including every alteration would have resulted in a budget of $34.2 million, representing a $1.43 million or 4.36 increase over the current fiscal year.

Mt. Blue RSD administrators met earlier Tuesday with the list of additions and, while saying they were appreciative of the board's support, proposed breaking them into two or more lists. List A would have included two social worker positions instead of four, one half-time position at MBC and reduced Special Education contingency funding to $100,000. It also proposed rearranging Special Education Ed Tech positions to save money: moving Ed Tech positions from Mt. Blue Middle School to MBC with advancing students rather than adding new ones, saving $38,506, and restructuring student support at the Cape Cod Hill School to save $21,099.

List B would have included an additional social worker, more funds for the Special Education contingency and adding another half-time position for MBC. List B could be added into the budget if the district received an additional $651,000 in state subsidy, Superintendent Thomas Ward suggested. That figure is significant as it would result in that hypothetical budget having no collective increase in the towns assessments.

Some directors argued against the administrator-generated lists, suggesting they had already spent considerable time discussing the various positions and appropriations. Directors had previously supported adding four social worker positions, for example; those positions would attempt to meet the needs of students in the regular instruction programs. Directors pointed out that the Plan A would leave one social worker with more than 1,000 K-5 students.

Pointing to these previous discussions, wherein the board outlined its priorities, Director Helen Wilkey of Vienna called the proposal a "hatchet job." Other directors questioned why the board was revisiting appropriations that had already been added to the budget, as one of the initial goals of the this year's process had been to avoid backtracking.

Other directors, and some staff members, argued instead that a 4.36 percent increase wasn't realistic. Director Betsey Hyde of Temple said it was not responsible, later adding she wanted to see a budget increase under 3 percent. Special Education Director Christine Shea agreed that the social worker would "spread incredibly thin" among the entire elementary class but questioned whether a budget including all four social workers could pass.

Initial motions to pass the $34.2 million budget, including all director alterations, failed, as did successive motions to pass $32.7 million, last year's budget, and $33.2 million, representing last year's budget plus the additional $463,000 in subsidy provided to the district via Governor Paul LePage's state budget proposal.

A fourth motion was made to pass the administration's List A, consisting of $33.8 million in expenditures and an overall budget increase of 3.33 percent. Director Iris Silverstein of Farmington successfully amended the budget to add a third social worker at the cost of $68,000, while Director Cherieann Harrison of Wilton introduced an amendment to reduce the Special Education contingency by $54,992, utilizing those funds to add back in the half-time ASL and Science teacher positions at the MBC. That would leave $115,000 in the budget in total contingency funds, up from the current fiscal year's $85,000.

A final amendment, by Director Jennifer Pooler of New Sharon, reduced the budget by $10,000 to fully-defund the International Student Program as far as the district's contribution is concerned.

The final vote on the $33,897,272 budget passed, with Directors Silverstein, Pooler, Harrison, Wilkey, Director Doug Dunlap of Farmington, Director Tami Labul of Farmington, Director Angela LeClair of Wilton and Director Richard Hargreaves of New Vineyard supported the budget's passage. Director Hyde, Director Keith Swett of Wilton, Director Nancy Crosby of Weld and Director Craig Stickney of Chesterville were opposed.

Directors previously passed the Adult Education budget with an unanimous vote at $420,991. That includes an increase of $13,742, although the bulk of that is being paid for via state funds, due to the district working with more 16-20-year-olds. The local allocation increase is $4,679. Adult Ed is also anticipating a reduction of $10,000 at the county government level according to Director Glenn Kapiloff, who said he was "a little disappointed" that the program's request had been cut. County commissioners are proposing funding many outside programs and grants at a reduced level. Kapiloff said one possibility to recoup some funds was to bill districts that utilize MBRSD Adult Education programs for building and other associated costs, rather than just instructor fees.

The impact of the budget on local tax assessments will remain unclear until the state passes a budget. Ward said he was still hearing from Augusta that System Administration would likely be restored at 50 percent, representing an additional $500,000 to $900,000 in state revenue for the district, depending on how the money is run through the funding formula.

Another proposal would remove teacher retirement funding from the local school budgets, which would represent a savings, while other legislators are continuing to negotiate around Question 2, a successful November 2016 citizen's initiative that proposed imposing a 3 percent tax on incomes in excess of $200,000 to fund education. These alterations would represent more state funding for the school budget, countering some or all of the budget increase's impact on the local assessments.

However, Ward noted, it still appeared unlikely the legislature would pass a budget prior to the end of June. As a result, residents at the budget meeting will be voting on an article that would allow the school board to direct additional state funds to specific expenditures, reserves or to decrease the local assessment.

In addition the validation referendum on June 13, residents will also be voting on a $317,833.50 bond for a number of projects throughout the district. These include window replacements at Cushing and Cape Cod Hill School, repairing the gym roof at Cushing, replacing pavement around the bus garage, the Cape Cod Hill School sidewalk and more parking at the Adult Education office. Other projects would include replacing a boiler in the bus garage and replacing pneumatics at Cascade Brook School.

The project is estimated to cost $38,200 a year for 10 years, assuming 3.5 percent interest. The first payment would be incorporated into the next budget period, 2018-19, corresponding to the retirement of $29,104 in Academy Hill School debt. The next year, 2019-20, another $48,231 in annual debt payments associated with a QZAB bond would also expire.

Director Harrison cautioned against the district's acquisition of additional debt, saying that the district was carrying three times that state average in per pupil debt per the state's 2015-16 fiscal year data. Without the debt factored in, Harrison said, the district's per student cost was $10,271, less than the state average of $11,348 for that time period.

"What drives up our budget is debt services," Harrison said.

Directors Hyde, Pooler, Wilkey, Dunlap, Labul, LeClair, Swett and Hargreaves voted in favor of presenting the bond to the voters on June 13. Directors Harrison, Crosby, Stickney and Silverstein were opposed.

An informational meeting will be held on May 23 about the budget, along with a public hearing on the proposed bond. The district-wide budget meeting is Wednesday, May 31, at the Mt. Blue Campus at 7 p.m. The articles will be open, so those in attendance will be able to raise or lower the cost centers that make up the budget. The validation referendum and bond vote will be June 13 in all ten towns.