School board approves full-time Composites program, contingent upon outside funding

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Regional School District board unanimously approved increasing the Foster Career and Technical Education Center's Composites program to full-time Tuesday, pending the acquisition of outside funding to pay for the expansion.

Currently, the school runs half-time Composites program at Foster Tech. Composites, the products of an engineering process which combines two or more substances to make a single material, have been a growth industry in Maine over the past few years, in fields that include ship-building, wind power and manufacturing. The Foster Tech program works with Winterstick Snowboard Company and Cousineau's composite gun stock manufacturing, with those businesses providing materials and expertise.

While students participating in the program have gone on to succeed in the industry after high school, administrators say that they are turning away twice as many students as they are accepting, due to the composites instructor being employed only half time in the program.

One of the items cut from the 2017-18 budget by the administration prior to board deliberations was the inclusion of roughly $25,000 to increase the composites instructor to 100 percent. School board Director Doug Dunlap of Farmington subsequently reached out to Franklin County Network, an organization dedicated to developing a better-educated workforce, to see about contacting industry leaders to generate the funds necessary to expand the project.

FcNET has proposed forming a committee to acquire $30,000 from businesses and industries relating to Composites for two years, funding the Foster Tech program's expansion. Those funds would pay to increase the part-time instructor, Chris DeMarco, to full-time, as well as the cost of additional materials for an additional 12 students.

If the program can be funded for two years through FcNET's efforts, it would become part of the district's Career and Technical programming and be reimbursable by the state. Foster Tech created its Plumbing program using a similar method: funds provided to the district through a lawsuit settlement with a plumbing company funded the program for two years. This year, it is being funded at the state level.

The board voted unanimously to support the expansion, contingent upon the acquisition of outside funding for two years.

"I think it's a great idea, what you're trying to do," Director Keith Swett of Wilton said.