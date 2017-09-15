School board certifies vote, schedules new meeting

FARMINGTON - Regional School Unit 9 school board directors listened to residents about the budget process, the school district and the community itself, with approximately 100 people attending Thursday's school board meeting.

The board concluded the meeting by moving unanimously to set the schedule for the next budget process, beginning with board meetings on Sept. 19 and possibly Sept. 21 if necessary. After the school board sets a proposed budget, voters will take up the issue at a district-wide budget meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. Whatever budget is approved out of that meeting will proceed to a validation vote on Tuesday, Oct. 24 in all 10 towns.

The times and dates include a number of tweaks and compromises, compared to the previous three processes. The district received requests to move the meeting to Wednesday, as a number of sports and extra-curricular events typically take place on Tuesdays. After some discussion, board members approved a start-time of 6:30 p.m. - a slightly earlier start after last week's four-plus hour-long meeting, but late enough to accommodate the end of most residents' work day.

The schedule also provides more time for the submission of absentee ballots by increasing the time period between the budget meeting and validation vote to 13 days.

The meeting began with the board certifying the results of the validation referendum, with 1,608 votes in favor and 2,893 votes opposed to the $32.6 million budget proposed at the Sept. 5 meeting. The 4,501 votes cast Tuesday represent the largest turnout for a school budget vote over the past few years.

That high level of interest was reflected in the roughly 100 or so people that attended the budget meeting. Approximately a dozen people addressed the school board; directors, who generally only responded if asked a direct question, listened and in some cases took notes.

A number of speakers indicated their support for the school board and the district employees, offering advice to make the process easier to understand and improve communication. Jennifer Dorman of Farmington, a Skowhegan educator and the 2015 Teacher of the Year, said that the uncertainties of the budget process had impacted her child's education, as a science teacher position had remained open since the beginning of the school year. That position was currently being filled with a substitute, Dorman said.

"Whenever we cut the budget we impact students and teachers and programs," Dorman said.

Bob Millay of Chesterville called upon those in favor of the board's previously-proposed budgets and those in favor of additional cuts to compromise. He suggested restoring the funds cut from the Special Education program, some $545,000 at the Sept. 5 meeting, and look at other cost centers for reductions, potentially renegotiating contracts with teachers.

"I'm not against education," Millay, a former educator, said. "This is all for the kids. I hope things improve for the kids."

Several directors said they appreciated the turnout at the meeting. It was a chance to see that "we all live in the same place," Director Doug Dunlap of Farmington said. "Our destinies are connected."

Superintendent Tom Ward noted that he had graduated Mt. Blue in 1972, returning to the district to coach and teach and later to serve as superintendent.

"I love this district," Ward said. "It tears me apart what we've been going on." He said that he was amazed by the high turnout on the last validation vote.

Up-to-date enrollment figures from RSU 9 indicate that the student population has increased by 75 students since April 2017, an increase of 3.6 percent to a total of 2,373 district-wide. Of those 75 students, 12 will require Special Education services, or 16 percent. The state average for student requiring services, school officials noted, is 17.5 percent.

Among the students requiring special services are two students that will require an out-of-district placement estimated to cost $50,000 per student, plus transportation costs. Ward said that while the decision would be up to the school board, those funds would likely need to be included in the next iteration of the budget. Cuts would be proposed to offset that increase.

The school board will begin meeting on the budget on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., following an executive session that will begin at 5:30 p.m.