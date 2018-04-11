School board discusses alternative education program, Adult Ed

FARMINGTON - Regional School Unit 9 directors discussed the Adult Basic Education budget Tuesday evening, as well as an alternative education program for dysregulated elementary students.

The board intends to meet Tuesday, April 17 at 6:30 a.m. to continue deliberations on the 2018-19 budget. The district has tentatively indicated that the district-wide budget meeting would be held on May 1 and the referendum would be on May 15.

The meeting began with Superintendent Tom Ward reading a letter of resignation from Special Services Director Christine Gatto-Shea, who intends to leave her position in July. Gatto-Shea, who has been with the district for five years, said that she intends to return to her original career of school psychologist. Gatto-Shea said she was willing to continue to work with RSU 9 until a successor had been selected.

The board and those in attendance gave Gatto-Shea a standing ovation after Ward thanked her for her service to the district.

The adult education budget covers the district's programs that go beyond the K-12 classroom, including helping people complete high school, transition to college or train for a new career or personal enrichment classes. Last year it worked with approximately 100 students, mostly 16- to 20-year-olds seeking to acquire their high school diploma or take the HiSET - the successor to the old GED program. It also provided more than 150 classes to 2,000-plus individuals taking so-called personal enrichment classes: anything from hunter safety to financial literacy to square dancing. They are also contracted by Franklin County to provide services at the Franklin County Detention Center.

Director Glenn Kapiloff said that the program was continuing to look for ways to train people for careers that are in active demand, including generally in-demand fields such as medicine but also specific, locally-demanded careers such as the industrial stitching program being taught in conjunction with Origin USA in Farmington.

The program partners with MSAD 58 and RSU 78, both of which provide some funds in exchange for services, and also collaborates with RSU 73, which has its own, independent program.

Kapiloff presented his proposed, $482,123 budget Tuesday evening. That would represent an increase of $22,133, or 4.8 percent over the current fiscal year. Most of that increase will be covered through additional state subsidy and grant funding; the budget is requesting a $6,150 increase in the local allocation to $173,874.

Not included in those figures is funds from Franklin County's Program Grants cost center, as Kapiloff is anticipating the Adult Ed program will not receive funding at the county level. The budget does include the $21,671 the program is expected to receive through its contract with the county to provide services at FCDC.

The board also received a presentation regarding an alternate elementary education plan for students considered dysregulated: examples provided by district principals included physical and verbal aggression toward staff and students, threats of self harm or "elopement" - in this context referring to students that are consistently fleeing the classroom and/or school, destroying classroom equipment or otherwise forcing the evacuation of other students from the class. In addition to making the student impossible to teach, administrators said, the behavior caused stress for their peers and reduced the time the teacher had to educate the class.

"This is just one of the phenomena we've seen in the last 10 years," W.G. Mallett School Principal Tracy Williams said. "Highly-escalated kindergartners who have tendencies toward violence and aggression, being with kids who have never experienced school before, and they're learning what school is in the midst of high-escalated children. That's been really tough."

Initially, administrators had discussed a K-5 program; that has been narrowed to K-2 in Tuesday's presentation. The program, Pathways for All Learners or PALs, proposes to utilize a Board Certified Behavior Analyst, a social worker, a teacher and three Ed Techs to teach a cohort of eight students from across the district. Principals said they believed that students would graduate from the program when possible and return to their regular classrooms, with an additional eight to 10 students entering the program when spots became available.

The program is proposed to be located at Mallett School, which represents the home school of the majority of both students the principals believe would qualify for the program and the most incoming kindergartners.

The program would cost roughly $300,000 to implement, minus the transportation element. While administrators had originally considered a used car, a new idea would be to include the cost of a small bus with a lift, camera and radio. That would be significantly more expensive, a $58,300 bus rather than the $8,000 budgeted for the car, and some directors balked at including in the program a bus that cost as much as a teacher's salary. Others suggested the bus could fit in with the Richard Bjorn donation, which would acquire a van or other transportation option for use by the Foster Technology Center programs, or could help Special Education programs or if PALs eventually grew to encompass grades 3, 4 and 5. Administrators noted that the bus could be lease/purchased over five years, which would put the roughly $12,000 payment for year 1 closer to the $8,000 currently budgeted for the car.

The board will take up further discussion of the program and the budget at Tuesday's meeting.