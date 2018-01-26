School board discusses budget schedule, superintendent search

FARMINGTON - The Regional School Unit 9 set a tentative schedule for the 2018-19 budget process and discussed utilizing Maine School Management Association to assist the district in finding its next superintendent.

The board intends to begin this year's process next month, with the first meeting scheduled for Feb. 6. The board would meet every Tuesday from Feb. 6 until April 24, in some cases conducting the board's regular business prior to budget deliberations. The board is currently not scheduled to meet Tuesday, Feb. 20 or Tuesday, April 17. All meetings would start at 6:30 p.m.

The budget process would culminate with the annual, district-wide budget meeting on May 1. The referendum vote would follow two weeks later, on May 15. Superintendent Tom Ward noted that the board could add additional board meetings prior to May if necessary, and advised board members to keep their Thursday evenings free if possible.

The state is attempting to put out Essential Programs and Services funding numbers in February this year, earlier than past years, in a bid to inform districts about the amount of state subsidy they can expect to receive in a more timely fashion. An increase in state money is expected this year, the second half of the biennial budget, and Ward said it appeared the state would be funding 100 percent of the EPS funding formula, rather than the typical 97 percent.

The board also unanimously approved a proposal submitted by the Administrative Evaluation Committee regarding the search for a new superintendent. Ward announced his retirement last month, effective June 30.

The committee recommended utilizing Maine School Management Association, a nonprofit that provides services to Maine school districts, to assist the district with a number of aspects of the search. Specifically, MSMA would help advertise the open position, distribute and collect applications and other material and provide a secure web page to allow those applications to be viewed remotely.

The total cost of those services is estimated in the $4,000 range, although that figure will depend on the cost of advertising and the number of applicants. Those funds would come out of the board's legal line.

The board intends to utilize a survey available to members of the public, students and staff to assist the board in selecting a new superintendent. That survey would be available online and in paper format at local libraries and town offices. The district used a similar process when the previous superintendent, Michael Cormier, retired, and still has that survey.

The district intends to be in the final stages of the search process by mid-April.