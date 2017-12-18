School board discusses non-regulated students, solutions

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Regional School Unit educators and administrators have been discussing possible solutions to a growing issue in elementary school classrooms over the past few years: students with an inability to regulate their own behavior.

Teachers have reported issues that range from verbal to physical disruptions of classrooms, to outright attempts to push, bite or kick staff members. In addition to often struggling academically themselves, the non-regulated students can make it difficult to for others to learn as well. Educators contrast non-regulated students with simple misbehavior by the student's inability to control their own emotions and impulses.

The MBRSD school board spent a second evening discussing the issue last week, after a presentation by elementary school administrators and staff. Over the past few years, staff have noticed an increase in the number of non-regulated students in the younger grades, going all the way down to pre-Kindergarten. The issue has been reported at school districts across the state and country, in both urban and rural districts.

In many cases, educators say, the behavior of the non-regulated students relates to issues at home or transitions the student's family may be going through, such as new jobs or a new school. In some of the most significant cases, teachers say, student behavior can stem from sexual or physical abuse, substance abuse at home or neglect.

The number of students the building principals say become non-regulated varies dramatically, depending on what's going on in each child's life. Tracy Williams, the W.G. Mallett School principal, estimated as many as 14 students falling into that category, while Principal Darlene Paine at Cape Cod Hill School put her count as high as seven. Like any student enrollment-based tally, the numbers can change quickly; Williams noted that her school had recently picked up another 12 students - two of them fall into the high-need end of the spectrum.

The district is attempting to determine how to educate these students, while continuing to allow their peers to learn in the classroom. Many non-regulated students do not qualify for Special Education programming. While principals can - and sometimes do - send students home when they become non-regulated, educators say that is only a temporary solution. Students may learn that their actions can get them out of school quicker, for example. Sometimes parents or guardians are difficult to reach.

Staff drew up a list of potential needs to create an alternative elementary education program, using social workers, specially-trained teachers and ed techs, but the cost would be significant, approaching $700,000. Director Irving Faunce of Wilton, who called the problem "momentous," suggested that might be too much expense to add in a single budget year.

One of the advantages of social workers, administrators noted, was they could conduct home visits and work both with students and parents. Reaching out to the families of the non-regulated students was critical, said Director Debbie Smith of Weld, a former teacher.

"The school cannot take on all of the personal responsibility," Smith said of the issue. The parents had to be made involved, she said.

Williams noted that the schools had undertaken outreach efforts, including holding two conferences in the past year, but there had been low attendance. Other organizations, such as the Children's Task Force, do work within the communities and with parents.

Director Iris Silverstein of Farmington suggested utilizing a consulting clinical psychologist or child psychologist, potentially in conjunction with the student's own insurance. Director Doug Dunlap of Farmington noted that the issue was a national problem and that there may be other organizations that could provide expertise or funding to help MBRSD students.

Discussion on the issue will continue at the school board level.