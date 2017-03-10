School board mulls continuation of International Student Program

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Regional School District's International Student Program has been the focus of school board discussions over the past two weeks, as directors consider whether or not to continue the program.

The board voted to table discussions at Tuesday's meeting, intending to get further along in the 2017-18 budget process before deciding if district funds should be allotted to the program. The ISP was approved for a three-year run in March 2014, after the head of the World Languages Department, Lisa Dalrymple, approached the school board with the proposal. She suggested that the program could eventually generate revenue through international student tuition, providing funding to restore World Language programming in the district. Elementary-level World Language was reduced and cut years ago.

Over the past three years, the district has appropriated $20,000 for the program annually. While Dalrymple's proposal called for students to arrive in the third year, the district was able to secure students for the 2015-16 school year, raising $51,000 in tuition. A similar amount, $48,000, was raised this school year. In all cases, the funds have been reinvested in the ISP.

In addition to tuition paid to the district, local families make $650 per month for hosting students. Those funds are not included in the ISP income.

The funds are expended on program fees, legal consultations and for a stipend paid to Dalrymple for running the program. The biggest expense however, has been recruiting agencies, schools and students to come to Mt. Blue. Schools were "very competitive" in trying to attract students, Dalrymple said, and she was often forced to explain to parents where Maine was, using famous people like Stephen King as examples.

Recruitment costs, which include traveling to China, Mexico and other countries, have averaged roughly $35,000 over the past two years. The trips allow Dalrymple and other district personnel to make connections with agencies and schools overseas, paving the way for students to attend Mt. Blue. Dalrymple said that she needed to improve the district's marketing as well, including items such as building a website.

Earlier estimates that the program could begin turning a profit in the third year had failed to adequately account for the cost of recruiting and marketing, Dalrymple said.

School board directors suggested they had three options in regards to the ISP. They could fund the program one or more years at $20,000, fund it at a reduced amount or not fund it at all. Director Cherieann Harrison of Wilton suggested that she would not vote to expend additional district funds to continue the program. She noted that $20,000 represented an Ed Tech position.

Director Ryan Morgan of Farmington said that three years was not a long time to develop a program, and said that he would support renewing it. He suggested reaching out to people working in international agencies to create new connections for students.

Director Richard Hargreaves of New Vineyard moved to table the issue until the district was further along in its budget process. That motion was supported by a vote of 8 directors to 4.