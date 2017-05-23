School board recognizes top students

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Regional School District board recognized some of the district's top students Tuesday, with a reception prior to the board meeting.

Mt. Blue Campus Principal Bruce Mochamer said that it was a chance to talk about the students and their programs, acknowledged their hard work. The top 10 students were honored.

The Foster Technology Center Student of the Year is Lexi Daggett. A New Vineyard resident, Daggett participated in three tech center programs: composites manufacturing, the plumbing program and business education. Daggett intends to attend the University of Maine at Machias' Inland Fisheries program.

The top ten students recognized at Tuesday's reception include:

Grace Andrews, who will be attending Colby College and majoring in biology.

Tucker Barber, who will be attending Bates College and majoring in digital and computational studies.

Andrew Haszko, who will be attending Queen's University and majoring in biology.

Maggie Hickey, who will be attending Green Mountain College and majoring in renewable energy and eco design.

Jessie Hutchinson, who will be attending the University of Maine at Orono and majoring in wildlife ecology.

Thomas Marshall, who will be attending Northeastern and majoring in mechanical engineering.

Miles Pelletier, who will be attending the University of Maine at Orono and majoring in engineering.

Julia Ramsey, who will be attending Hampshire College with a marine biology focus.

Nolan Rogers, who will be attending the University of Vermont and majoring in engineering.

Makao Thompson, who will be attending the University of Maine at Orono and majoring in mechanical engineering.