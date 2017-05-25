School board reviews new school lunch policy

FARMINGTON - On Tuesday, the Mt. Blue Regional School District school board reviewed a new policy that would impact school meals, requiring prepayment and setting a maximum limit on the number of lunches that could be charged to a student's account.

According to Andrew Hutchins, director of food services at MBRSD, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is mandating that all districts participating in the national school lunch program have a district charging program, in a bid to combat nationwide rising levels of family debt.

"So, we drafted a meal charging policy that we feel does not single out any students," Hutchins said.

The district's school meal program has run in the black for years. However, uncollected debt owed to the district, associated with local families, currently stands at $41,000.

Hutchins said that the district sends monthly bills and makes phone calls when it appears that a student's family's debt is getting too high, and sometimes eventually employs collection services. The district tries to work out payment plans, Hutchins said, and even works with families with vegetable gardens or farms to provide food for the program in lieu of money.

According to the draft policy provided to the board, the district would require meals to be pre-paid starting Aug. 1, 2017. Student families could mail checks or money orders, pay with checks or cash at any school or using credit cards electronically: E-funds for grades pre-K through 5 and MySchoolBucks.com for grades 6 through 12.

Students will still be allowed to purchase meals, milk and other items in the cafeteria, per usual. Currently, the district charges $2 for a lunch for grades K-5 and $2.25 for grades 6-12. Milk, which is included in the meal price, can be purchased for 45 cents separately.

Students would be allowed to charge up to 10 lunches or $35, whichever limit is reached first, to the district. Once that negative balance limit was struck, a letter would be mailed to the family. That letter would include the current balance, a copy of the policy and a free/reduced lunch application. Funds on a student's account would be required to purchase milk, snacks or drinks.

Negative balances of more than $100 would make the student ineligible for student privileges or possibly graduation ceremonies. Negative balances of more than $300 would be referred to collections, assuming no effort had been made by the family to address the balance.

The policy says that no student who is believed to be improperly nourished would be denied a meal for any reason. That statement appears midway through a paragraph on the second page of the policy, and Director Doug Dunlap of Farmington suggested breaking it out into a stand-alone paragraph, due to the statement's importance.

Both the policy, as well as national school lunch program regulations, prohibit denying meals as a form of disciplinary action against a student.

The policy also includes a provision that would have district staff report to building principals if a student repeatedly came to lunch with no meal or money for lunch over multiple days.

The board will conduct a second reading of the policy at a future meeting.