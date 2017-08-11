School board reviews proficiency-based diplomas, director questions superintendent’s job performance

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Regional School District reviewed the proficiency-based diploma system that will impact the incoming freshman class Tuesday, after welcoming two new board directors and discussing the superintendent's job performance.

The school board welcomed Director Lidie Robbins of Vienna, who is replacing outgoing Director Helen Wilkey, and Director Jeff Harris of New Sharon. Harris will serve until New Sharon elects a new school board director at the March town meeting, replacing Director Jennifer Pooler on the board.

The board also heard a complaint from Director Craig Stickney of Chesterville regarding Superintendent Thomas Ward's job performance. Stickney said that had requested legal information regarding the Success and Innovation Center initiative at the Mt. Blue Campus and the district's dual-diploma system with Beijing #2 School in China and had not received them yet. He also cited two other incidents, one in which the district had been seeking to provide housing for a Chinese student six days before the student arrived and another regarding a disciplinary issue that occurred earlier this year.

Stickney said that the board was not being properly informed by the superintendent, saying that he had "very little confidence" in Ward and said that he believed that Ward should seek employment elsewhere. Stickney said that he would not make a motion of no confidence in the superintendent, as he did not believe it would pass.

Ward responded by saying that the district had an evaluation process in place for the superintendent, and that Stickney could pursue his concerns through that. He added that no taxpayer money had been spent on any of the issues that Stickney had raised. In the case of the legal issues, Ward said, it was summer and lawyers sometimes go on vacation.

The district currently utilizes Drummond Woodsum out of Portland, a large firm that specializes in education law, among other practices, and represents a number of districts across the state.

Director Cherieann Harrison of Wilton agreed with Stickney that a vote of no confidence would not be supported by the school board. She said that her personal opinion was that Ward made decisions with the best thoughts of students and schools in mind. While Harrison said that she disagreed with some decisions that had been made, citing the Chinese dual diploma program, she pointed out that it was the school board that made those decisions.

The board spent most of the meeting reviewing proficiency-based diplomas, a system that will begin rolling out for the incoming freshman class. State law mandates that students graduating in 2021 and onward receive a proficiency-based diploma.

In a proficiency- or standards-based education system, students are evaluated through the completion of skills relating to each academic subject; each standard needs to be met before the student advances to the next lesson or class. The benefit of the system is that it identifies the specific subject matter needs of the student. Students would need to demonstrate proficiency in a number of standards for each content area - math, science, social studies, etc. - prior to graduating. Showing proficiency in a standard would require the student to show how they got to an answer, so cramming for a test and spouting back responses would not be sufficient.

Students that struggle with a specific standard would receive targeted intervention, which could take the form of additional tutoring, teaching the subject matter a different way and/or taking an additional test to demonstrate that proficiency. Additional intervention would also be possible through the extended day and extended year programs.

Report cards would list standards for each subject, describing which ones the student was proficient in and which ones needed more work.

"It will be a learning curve for our teachers and for our students," Director of Curriculum Leanne Condon said. She said that the district would be working to perfect the system throughout the year.

Parent Tammy Mayhew, who said that she has children entering the 9th grade this year, said that she thought the new system would come as a surprise to parents, particularly when they receive the first report card.

"I think this is going to come as a shock to a lot of parents," Mayhew said. "I really do."

Responding to a question by Director Irving Faunce of Wilton, Condon said that the district would be educating parents by holding events for the families of incoming students. They would also be forming a Parent Action Committee to assist the district in the transition. The subject would also be addressed at parent/teacher conference meetings.