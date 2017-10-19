School board reviews Special Education data, approves bus lease-purchase

FARMINGTON - The Regional School Unit 9 school board approved the lease-purchase of a bus to replace one lost in a crash and received a report on the Special Education program at Tuesday's meeting.

Christine Gatto-Shea, the director of the Special Education program, provided the board with an update on the number of students receiving services and some of the associated costs. Special education services ranged from speech/language assistance to occupational and physical therapy to support from social workers, counselors, behavior analysts, she said. While students receiving services were reevaluated every three years, she said, staff met yearly to determine how students were progressing. She said that she always tried to put students in the least restrictive environment as possible, as that was better for the student.

The district was still lower than the state average in terms of student population receiving services, Gatto-Shea said. According to the 2015-16 numbers from the state, the most recent available, the statewide average was 17.5 percent of Maine students receiving special services. RSU 9's average was 15.5 percent.

The district currently provides services to 389 students, she said, with 70 of those students falling into the category of "high needs." High needs were met with adult support, from assistance feeding, moving and toileting to behavior management to small group instruction. In some cases, Gatto-Shea said, a student would be placed in a special purpose private school if their needs couldn't be met within RSU 9.

"If we don't have it," she said, "we have to find it."

In total, Gatto-Shea said, RSU 9 spent $558,474 in tuition and $167,831 in transportation in 2016-17 for students placed in special purpose private schools. Much of that cost is covered by the state; the district paid $151,816 in seed money, representing the local share of those costs. The district also paid for one day treatment program student not covered by MaineCare at the cost of $32,406.

In total, Gatto-Shea said, the district received a total of $1.2 million in revenue last year, including local entitlement, day treatment reimbursements as well as some smaller amounts of funding for state agency students and a tuition student transported into RSU 9 from another district.

The director argued that the RSU 9 special education program was efficient compared to other school districts, utilizing per pupil statistics from the Maine Department of Education Data Warehouse for the 2015-16 year, the latest available. RSU 9 spent an average of $1,391 per student in the Special Education program above the $9,616 it paid on average for regular instruction students. That figure, Gatto-Shea said, was lower than surrounding districts, which ranged from $1,658 to $2,401. These included RSU 73 in the Jay/Livermore Falls area, RSU 10 in Dixfield/Rumford, RSU 54 in Skowhegan, RSU 74 in North Anson. RSU 9's average was slightly higher than the average in RSU 17 (Oxford Hills), which came in at $1,331 above the regular instruction average.

The state average for 2015-16 was $1,953. Multiplied by the number of students in the program, Gatto-Shea said, that equated to a savings of $218,618 for the district.

In other business, the board approved the lease-purchase of a 2019 Blue Bird bus with 77 passenger seats at the cost of $98,600. That bus will replace a 2003 model that was totaled in a crash last year. Insurance on the 2003 bus will pay for $15,558 of the cost, while the remaining $83,042 will be paid for with a 3.07 percent interest, 5-year lease agreement with Androscoggin Bank. At the conclusion of the lease, the district will own the bus.

The funds for the lease-purchase are already included in the budget going to referendum next Tuesday, Superintendent Tom Ward said.

Directors also welcomed new student representative Christopher Marshall to the board. A junior, Marshall will join senior student representative Griffin Mayhew on the school board.