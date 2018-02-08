School board reviews state subsidy numbers

FARMINGTON - The Regional School Unit 9 school board began its 2018 budget process Tuesday evening with a review of state subsidy figures for the next fiscal year.

The Maine Department of Education made good on its promise to release the preliminary state figures earlier this year, sending out ED 279 forms on Feb. 1. That form utilizes pupil, staff and program numbers to calculate the amount of money the district can expect to receive through the state's Essential Programs and Services funding model, as well as the local share necessary to receive that funding.

The state's numbers are preliminary, Superintendent Tom Ward noted, as several aspects of new state initiatives continue to be debated in Augusta.

Per the current ED 279, the district is expected to see an $818,000 increase in its EPS funding, as compared to the current fiscal year, in which it saw a $1.4 million increase. Some of the additional funds approved through the state budget process to support schools was used to end the practice of the state only funding 97 percent of its share, Ward noted. As currently proposed, the state will cover 100 percent of its share of the EPS model.

In total, the district would be allotted $30,052,640 through the EPS formula; $10.8 million of that provided by the municipalities and the remaining provided by the state. That figure does not include some $1.7 million in funding associated with Foster Technology Center. The educational mill rate - the minimum rate the towns are required to hit to receive full funding - is expected to increase from 8.19 to 8.51. That would not apply to Weld, which is capped at a rate of 3.9 due to its high valuation to population ratio.

However, the increase in the mill rate is not anticipated to impact local tax rates in RSU 9 towns. The district raises funds above and beyond EPS every year; it's one of the articles approved at the annual budget meeting. For the current fiscal year, the budget included $1.6 million in funds above EPS. Effectively, the higher state mill rate will result in more money being spent in EPS and less money spent above EPS. Required local funds, according to district business manager Kris Pottle, would go from $10.2 million in the current fiscal year, to $10.8 million in the next fiscal year.

In total, the state would cover nearly 70 percent of the district's non-above-EPS funding. That is up from the current fiscal year's 66 percent. Ward noted that number was so high in part due to the debt on the W.G. Mallett School and Mt. Blue Campus construction projects. In the next fiscal year, the state is in line to provide the district with $5.1 million to go toward those projects, as they were state-approved.

Recent modifications to RSU 9's state funding include one key increase - more students. Between the October 2016 and October 2017, the state recorded a total increase of 69 students at local schools, up to a total of 2,359 as of October 2017.

"We're one of the few places in this part of the state that's adding people," Ward said.

The ED 279 also reflects a decrease in System Administration/Support, down from $135 per student last year to $92 this year. That number would be even lower had the district not participated in an application to form a service center, Ward noted - currently, the state is only providing nonconforming districts $45 per student in that category. There had been some pushback to that cut statewide, Ward said, and that represented one area that could see changes in future weeks.

Some of that loss, totaling $96,000, is made up through $68,000 provided to the district to assist it in forming the service center.

Another change that could impact RSU 9, particularly given recent events, is a major shift in how the state calculates Career & Technical Education Center funding. In the past, after carrying an approved expenditure for two years, Foster Technology Center's expenses were then automatically approved for state funding. The new system instead uses a formula somewhat similar to EPS, Ward said, tracking students and programs to determine the amount of money the district should receive to operate Foster Technology Center.

This potentially benefits the district in two ways. In the short term, the district is currently approved for $1.7 million for Foster Tech - an increase over last year's $1.5 million. In the longer term, the new formula allows districts to begin receiving program funding after carrying a program locally for just one year, not two.

Foster Technology Center was the recent beneficiary of a $470,000 donation from Richard T. Bjorn to provide two years of local funding to bridge to state support. It now appeared that it may be possible to support additional programming for a single year and achieve that same objective, Ward said Tuesday. The Career & Technical state funding formula is continued to be discussed statewide - some districts, for example, are projected to lose money - and Ward said that administrators were tracking those developments and keeping Bjorn informed.

Special Education state funding, which is not tracked through EPS, is project to increase by $366,000.

The board intends to meet every Tuesday until April 24, in some cases conducting the board's regular business prior to budget deliberations. The board is currently not scheduled to meet Tuesday, Feb. 20 or Tuesday, April 17. All meetings are currently scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

The budget process will culminate with the annual, district-wide budget meeting, currently scheduled for May 1. The referendum vote would follow two weeks later, on May 15. Ward has noted that the board could add additional board meetings prior to May if necessary, and advised board members to keep their Thursday evenings free if possible.