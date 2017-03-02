School board to discuss expansion of Composites program

FARMINGTON - School officials are hoping to leverage private funds into a full-time Composites program at the Foster Career and Technical Education Center.

Currently, the school runs a half-time Composites program at Foster Tech. Composite materials are the products of an engineering process which combines two or more substances to make a single material. Unlike plastics and other building materials, the components of a composite construct maintain their own properties, allowing for the finished product to benefit from the different strengths of the components.

Maine has seen significant growth in its composite industries in the past few years, including ship-building, wind power and manufacturing. The Foster Tech program is now working with Winterstick Snowboard Company and Cousineau's composite gun stock manufacturing, with those businesses providing materials and expertise.

According to former FTC Director Glenn Kapiloff, a number of students that have participated in Foster Tech's program have found significant success in those industries after high school. However, administrators say that they are turning away twice as many students as they are accepting, due to the composites instructor being employed only half time in the program.

One of the items pre-cut from the 2017-18 budget by the administration prior to board deliberations was the inclusion of roughly $25,000 to increase the composites instructor to 100 percent. Upon hearing that, school board Director Doug Dunlap reached out through the local community college network to see about contacting industry leaders to generate the funds necessary to expand the project. He suggested Tuesday that the working group that had formed to advance the issue would look at regional or national partners to generate the funds. Dunlap noted that it was in the best interests of the industry to see Foster Tech's program succeed.

If the district could fund the additional cost for two years, the expanded program would become part of the district's Career and Technical programming and be reimbursable by the state. Foster Tech created its Plumbing program using a similar method: funds provided to the district through a lawsuit settlement with a plumbing company funded the program for two years. This year, it is being funded at the state level.

The school board will consider a more detailed proposal at its next board meeting.