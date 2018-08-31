School board welcomes new principal to district

NEW SHARON - A new principal will be taking the reins at Cape Cod Hill School this year, after the school board approved her hiring at Tuesday's board meeting.

The Regional School Unit 9 school board unanimously approved hiring Lisa Sinclair as CCHS principal. She will replace former Principal Darlene Paine, who requested to work as a teacher within the district. Paine, who became the principal of CCHS in 2013 after working as the principal of the Wilton schools, will teach a Grade 1 class this year.

"It's been a big celebration to have a principal at Cape Cod Hill School," RSU 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve said.

Sinclair has 25 years of experience in education in many different capacities. She most recently worked at RSU 19 in the Newport/Palmyra region. Meserve said that Sinclair had experience in a number of areas that could benefit the district, including the Marzano teacher evaluation system and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports. She also has extensive experience as a literacy specialist.

"She'll be a great asset when we work in that area," Meserve said.

As part of the school board's unanimous motion, Sinclair's salary was set at $82,749.