School budget meeting is Wednesday

FARMINGTON - The fourth district-wide budget meeting for RSU 9 will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Mt. Blue Campus. Voters will be presented with $33.6 million in recommended expenditures, following the school board's unanimous vote on Sept. 19.

The $33,637,093 budget has the same bottom-line proposed by the board prior to the Sept. 5 budget meeting. More than 300 residents attended that budget meeting and approved, by a roughly 2 to 1 majority, approximately $980,000 in reductions to hold most cost centers to the previous fiscal year's level of funding. The ensuing $32.6 million budget was then defeated at the Sept. 12 validation vote by nearly 1,300 votes.

Wednesday's meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., half an hour earlier than the Sept. 5 meeting in part because that vote took multiple hours to complete. The decision to hold the meeting on Wednesday, rather than Tuesday, was to accommodate feedback the district received regarding Tuesday being a more active day for parents attending extra-curricular activities.

If approved at the Oct. 11 budget meeting and validated at the Oct. 24 referendum vote, the board's recommended budget would represent a 2.71 percent increase over the previous fiscal year. It would result in more than a 2 percent decrease in local property tax assessments as compared to the previous fiscal year, or $267,444 less. At least two towns, Farmington and Wilton, have already set tax rates using an education assessment that assumes $33.6 million school budget.

The proposed budget includes a few alterations to encompass changes that have occurred since the school year started. As previously reported, two students will need to be placed in an out-of-district private school as their needs cannot be met by RSU 9's in-district programs. The district will pay the state tuition rate of $50,000 per student for both children, costing $100,000 beyond the previously-proposed Special Education cost center of $5,184,968.

Special Education costs have been one of the central points of discussion of the budget process this year. The budget approved by residents on Sept. 5 included a $545,000 reduction from the proposed budget that school officials said would have needed to be made up elsewhere to satisfy the district's legal requirement to provide services. The district has 389 students receiving special education services, 70 of them considered high needs students. The current percentage of special education students compared to the overall student population is 15.5 percent, below the state average of 17.5 percent in 2015-16, the most recent available through the Maine Department of Education data warehouse.

The $50,000 tuition rate for the two new students is set by the state.

A second, unanticipated expense falls under the district health services component of the Student and Staff Support cost center. Due to a physician's instructions for a student, a part-time nurse will need to be added to the budget at the cost of $26,000.

To counter the increase, directors approved a reduction of $48,000 in heating oil and diesel fuel lines. Specifically, $12,800 in heating oil savings would be cut from the Operations and Maintenance cost center, while $35,200 in diesel savings would be cut out of the Transportation cost center.

An additional $78,000 was cut out of the district's budgeted contingency funds to cover the difference, leaving RSU 9 with $67,000 budgeted for unanticipated expenses.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Mt. Blue Campus. Whatever budget is approved at that meeting will proceed to a validation vote on Tuesday, Oct. 24 in all 10 towns.