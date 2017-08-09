School budget timeline set, administrator leaving district

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Regional School District school board intends to set a new budget Monday in advance of a budget meeting on Sept. 5 and a validation vote on Sept. 12. In other news, the district's director of curriculum/assistant superintendent announced that she is leaving to take a job in another district.

The $33.9 million budget approved at the July 25 district-wide school budget meeting was not validated at the Aug. 3 referendum, with 1,290 votes cast in favor and 1,429 votes cast in opposition. It's the second time the budget was defeated this year; another, albeit different, $33.9 million budget that predated the district's receipt of $730,000 in additional state subsidy was rejected on Aug. 3. That first vote also resulted in the approval of a $318,000 bond issue for school building improvements.

Under the timeline discussed Tuesday evening, the school board would meet at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to set a new, proposed budget. Warrants would be signed on Aug. 22, with the new budget would then proceed to the district-wide budget meeting on Sept. 5.

The validation referendum would be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Superintendent Thomas Ward said that feedback the district had received from the towns indicated a preference for Tuesday referendum votes, as has been the typical practice in the past. The Aug. 3 vote was on a Thursday.

The administration has proposed $292,414 in possible reductions for the board's consideration on Monday. These include two positions added prior to the July 25 budget, 1.5 general education social worker positions for a savings of $102,013; a half-time American Sign Language teaching position added at the budget meeting for a savings of $24,970; and $165,431 in reductions to funds set aside within the budget for capital projects. That last figure represented an attempt by the board to reduce the size of the bond that would be taken out to accomplish roughly $318,000 of work.

If those reductions were approved without any other modification by the board, the $33,637,093 budget would represent a 2.71 percent increase over the previous fiscal year. It would result in a $267,444 property tax assessment decrease over the 10 towns, as compared to the previous fiscal year.

Ward pointed out that the district remains below average in its per pupil operating cost rates, with the most up-to-date available date from the Maine Department of Education, 2015-16, indicating that the district was 46th from the bottom out of 231 districts. When comparing district near Mt. Blue's size, ranging from 2,173 students to 2,538, Mt. Blue was the lowest at $9,616. The state average, one director pointed out, was $11,348; at the 2015-16 rate, Mt. Blue would have been at the state average approximately 10 years ago. MDOE operating cost figures include all general fund expenditures and revenue, except debt service and transportation expenditures; tuition receipts are also deducted.

In other district news, Director of Curriculum/Assistant Superintendent Leanne Condon announced that she will be leaving the district, taking a position in RSU 10, based around the Dixfield/Rumford region. Condon, who has roughly 20 years with the district as a teacher and an administrator, said that it had been a pleasure to work with "amazing" administrators and teachers at Mt. Blue.

"I'm truly going to miss this place," Condon said.

Condon, among other duties, was responsible for helping develop the district's Proficiency-Based Education diploma and curriculum, something that will begin rolling out this school year with the incoming freshman class. Condon, after the meeting, said she believed the effort was in good hands with the district's staff, including newly-hired Principal Monique Poulin.