School bus reportedly backs over vehicle on morning route

NEW SHARON - An accident involving a school bus with five children occured this morning on the Industry Road, nobody was injured in the accident according to Deputy Morgan.

The school bus, driven by Bonita Oliver of Chesterville, was reportedly on its regular route to pick up students when it accidentally backed over a 1992 Mazda Miata driven by Janet Kennedy. As Oliver slowed for a stop near the intersection of the Bassett Road, she reported not seeing any children waiting, and began to pick up speed again before seeing the children running toward the stop. As she slowed down to back up to retrieve the children who were running late, she did not notice the Mazda that was behind her. The bus backed over the top of the Mazda, according to reports.

No injuries were reported, though Northstar Rescue responded to the scene.