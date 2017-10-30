School districts 73, 9, 58 and 78 closed today

This story was updated at 10:30 a.m.

More than 8,000 Franklin County residents are without power this morning as storm Philippe makes its way across the state.

All of the county's school districts are closed today, Oct. 30, due to power outages including RSU 73, RSU 9, MSAD 58 and RSU 78.

The Farmington Town Office will be closed until noon.

A high wind warning has been in effect since 5 a.m., with gusts blowing up to 60 mph according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website. The warning will remain in effect until 8 p.m. this evening.

Emergency responders across the region have been busy with reports of fallen trees, downed lines and flooded roads. Updates will be provided throughout the morning.

Rt. 27 from Fairbanks heading north is closed due to trees and power lines across the road in New Vineyard.

The Sugarloaf access road in Carrabassett Valley is down to a one lane road due to flooding.

Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Hardy is urging residents to stay home if possible. Anyone on the roads should not go near any power lines that may be down and should stay away from flooded areas.

"The CMP crew along with all the area fire departments are out working diligently on issues, but many of the power outages are going to be long term events," Hardy said.