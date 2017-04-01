School seeks to turn cans into Clynk into cash

FARMINGTON - Recycle-minded residents can help out their local elementary school next month, as W.G. Mallett School looks to take advantage of the Hannaford Clynk Returnables Contest.

The contest runs until April 24. Returnables--bottles and cans--can be packed into special green bags and dropped off at Hannaford directly. The green bags are available at the school, or can be sent home with a student. Alternately, Mallett School will be holding a bottle drive at the school on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. until noon.

According to Principal Tracy Williams, the contest typically brings in 10,000 to 15,000 containers. The school has currently turned in 4,000, with most of the month of April remaining.

Over the past five years, Mallett School has received more than $7,500 from Hannaford's Clynk contest. As the school has won the bonus prize a few times, Hannaford is adding an additional 50 cents to each dollar Mallett School earns through its returnables.

The funds have been used in the past to pay for weekly readers, books for the literacy center, field trips and special arts performances.

At Mallett School's bottle drive on April 8, returnables can be dropped off to be packed into Clynk bags. Each drop off will earn the donor an entry into a prize drawing. Prizes include a Kindle Fire and movie tickets. Names will be drawn directly after the bottle drive and winners will be notified.