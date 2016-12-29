School volunteer hours dropped by 60 percent last year

FARMINGTON - The number of hours volunteers worked in the Mt. Blue Regional School District's schools last year decreased by 60 percent overall from the previous school year.

The drop came after several winter fun days at Titcomb Mountain, which require many volunteers, were canceled after little snow fall last winter. In addition, the Girls Talk program is no longer offered at Academy Hill School, said Erica Mitchell, who coordinates the volunteer program.

Some of those attending the board meeting also noted during that same period cutting the full-time volunteer coordinator position to a half-time one in an effort to lower the school district budget's bottom line as reason for concern for the lower volunteer hours recorded.

Volunteer activities in the schools include classroom and room parent programs, the math and reading clubs at Mallett School, Ag Day at the Farmington Fair, the Lunch Buddies program, Teen Voices, the swim program for elementary students at the University of Maine at Farmington's fitness center, youth Rotary Club programs, special events such as the Mt. Blue Campus career expo and the career fair at the middle school, the annual pie sale at Cascade Brook School and field trips and field days.

The total number of volunteer hours for the 2014-15 school year was 14,6644, Mitchell reported, while in the 2015-16 year there was a total of 5,757 hours, which represents an overall 60 percent drop in hours.

Seventy to 80 percent of the total volunteers hours are at the elementary schools.

Cape Cod Hill School Principal Darlene Paine noted the importance of volunteer help. Volunteers provide a "more enriching" classroom experience, she said.

W.G. Mallett School Principal Tracy Williams said teachers, especially kindergarten teachers, "would be hard-pressed to operate without volunteers."

Mitchell has several ideas to help the volunteer hours bounce back. Included, she said, are moving to an online volunteer registration, to recruit through volunteer links such as United Way's Get Connected service. She also wants better data collection of hours at the schools and to strengthen ties with UMF through service enterprise tutoring and recruitment.

She conducted a survey of teachers at the end of last year. "I heard a lot of good ideas," she said.

In some schools, the volunteer hours compiled within a month period in September as compared with last September 2015, actually increased by quite a bit.

At Mallett School in Farmington, 233 hours were recorded during the month of September in 2015, while this year a total of 388 hours in the first month of school was tallied, which represents a jump of 66 percent. During that same month-long comparison, G.D. Cushing School in Wilton saw a 47 percent increase in volunteer hours and Cascade Brook School in Farmington, a 30 percent increase.

Schools showing a decrease that month were Academy Hill in Wilton and Cape Cod Hill in New Sharon by 16 percent and 46 percent, respectively.

Directors praised Mitchell for all the work she's managed to accomplish in the half-time position. Superintendent Thomas Ward said he "was amazed" at the increase in volunteer hours in September, but is concerned if volunteer hours should continue to decrease overall.

For more information about Mt. Blue RSD volunteer opportunities, call Erica Emery, the district's volunteer coordinator at 778-3707 or email: eemery@mtbluersd.org.