School year brings the buzz back

Students and educators alike woke early this morning for one of the most anticipated days of the year- the first day of school.

After two days of staff gatherings and preparations, teachers across the region will open their classroom doors to begin another year of community learning.

"Everything is shiny and clean and ready to go. I think the change in our schools will noticeable to the community," MSAD #58 Superintendent Sue Pratt said.

Administrators and maintenance staff have been gearing up for the fresh start all summer, not only by waxing floors and washing windows, but by getting organized for an academic shift that will take place across the county. This year schools will be moving into a proficiency-based learning system- an assessment style that focuses on accomplishing each step to a degree and becoming successful after graduation.

Principal of Spruce Mountain High School, TJ Plourde, will be offering monthly informational meetings for parents or guardians of incoming freshman, who will be the first class to graduate with the new learning standards. He said he is looking forward to the change in system, as well as other changes the school will be seeing, including "Phoenix Time."

Phoenix Time will be a new daily enrichment period, the content of which will be designed based on student interests. Teachers will be administering surveys to gather content ideas, which could be anything from photography to job interview practice.

"It's really about the students getting involved in school to better prepare them for college or career," Plourde said. "We think the kids will be really excited about it."

After a "boring summer with no kids around," Plourde said it was nice to open the doors to a group of happy students, ready to go.

"It's nice to have the buzz back," he said.

Rangeley Lakes superintendent and interim high school principal Bill Richards echoed Plourde's thoughts.

"The first day is always entertaining," he said.

The small school is going through some big changes this year, with ongoing construction as well as administration changes. Former principal Charles Brown resigned last week, moving on to RSU 3. Richards has stepped in to fill his role, with the help of two part time assistants.

"We had a great start with staff on Monday and we had a great opening today. We're on our way," Richards said.

Also looking at administrative changes this year is RSU 9, with two new principals on board as well as the resignation of assistant superintendent Leanne Condon. Former principal of Mt. Blue High School, Monique Poulin, has rejoined the campus as principal once again, while former RSU 73 Athletic Director James Black has stepped into the role of principal at Mt. Blue Middle School. Despite the shuffle, superintendent Dr. Tom Ward said in an interview earlier this month that he is anticipating a great year.