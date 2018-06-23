Scrub Club introduces students to medical careers

FARMINGTON - Forty-six students were at Franklin Memorial Hospital this week, participating in what has become a popular introduction into the field of medicine.

Students entering grades 8 through 12 can apply for Summer Scrub Club Camp, which was offered for the 12th year by FMH and Western Maine Area Health Education Center. The camp is designed to introduce the students to the many possible medical careers open to them, utilizing hospital staff and equipment for hands-on demonstrations and mock accidents.

"It's exciting for us to teach what we do," Tania Dawson, the director of Western Maine AHEC, said. "Even if a student tries this and says 'eh, not for me:' still a success."

Participants explore careers that range from physical therapy to nursing to medical lab science to dentistry. They're also introduced to CPR and 'Stop the Bleed,' a new emphasis on preventing blood loss that's being rolled out by the American Heart Association. Each student receives a certificate as an AHA Heartsaver in CPR and first aid.

Students practice their sutures using pig feet. Students take casts on and off, prepare injections and IVs and use a dentistry simulator provided by AHEC.

"Yesterday they had on their white coats, glasses on, drilling teeth," Dawson said.

One of the camp's final events is a mock ATV accident in the woods, with plenty of fake blood.

Significant resources for the camp are provided by FMH, Dawson said.