Search for missing boater continues on Flagstaff Lake

DEAD RIVER TOWNSHIP - The search for a York woman that has been missing since her canoe capsized on Flagstaff Lake is continuing this morning.

Caitlin Guinta, 31 of York, was canoeing Saturday evening with her boyfriend, Ned Roche, and her brother, Kyle Guinta, when their canoe capsized due to rough lake conditions and heavy wind at approximately 5:20 p.m. as they motored across Flagstaff Lake from an island to their campsite. Both men and a dog that was onboard made it to shore, but could not find Caitlin Guinta.

The Maine Warden Service and other first responders have been searching the lake and shoreline since 10 p.m. Saturday evening, aided by dive teams, dogs and a Maine Forest Service helicopter. By the end of Monday, searchers had covered more than 4 miles of shoreline and the wooded area where Caitlin Guinta was last seen swimming to shore, while the Maine Warden Service dive team has searched a 270-acre area where the woman was last seen in the water.

The search was suspended at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening but is resuming this morning. While some searchers will be on the shore, the main focus of the search will be on the water, using boats and divers, Mark Latti, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife communications director said in a statement.

The Maine Warden Service is being assisted in its search efforts by the Maine State Police, Maine Forest Service, US Border Patrol, Franklin County Search and Rescue, Maine Association for Search and Rescue Dogs, New Portland Fire Department and North Star Ambulance Service.